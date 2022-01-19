Kazakhstan names new Defense Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Ruslan Zhaksylykov as the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1966 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Konev Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy.