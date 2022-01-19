EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:10, 19 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new Defense Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Ruslan Zhaksylykov as the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State decreed to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1966 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Konev Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!