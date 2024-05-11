EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:40, 11 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new deputy chief of State Security Service

    State Security Service
    Photo: State Security Service

    By order of the Head of State, Konstantin Kantserov has been named the deputy chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    By order of the Head of State, Konstantin Kantserov has been named the deputy chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the Akorda press service.

    The State Security Service is a special state body ensuring national security of the Republic of Kazakhstan and providing protection of the Kazakh President, officials and facilities within the competence established by the legislation.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Appointments
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!