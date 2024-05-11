Kazakhstan names new deputy chief of State Security Service

By order of the Head of State, Konstantin Kantserov has been named the deputy chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The State Security Service is a special state body ensuring national security of the Republic of Kazakhstan and providing protection of the Kazakh President, officials and facilities within the competence established by the legislation.