    13:09, 21 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yermukhambet Konuspayev has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    Born in 1976 in Almaty city he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and RWTH Aachen University. He is a recipient of the Bolashaq Presidential Scholarship.

    Throughout his diplomatic career Mr. Konuspayev served at the Kazakh embassies in Germany and Austria. He headed the Eurasian Integration Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to the recent appointment he was the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Frankfurt.


