EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:36, 20 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new Deputy Prime Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Berdibek Saparbayev has been appointed as new Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The corresponding decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Earlier Mr. Saparbayev served as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

    Former Deputy Prime Minister Gulshara Abdykalikova was relieved of the post. She is set to join the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!