Kazakhstan names new Deputy Prime Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Berdibek Saparbayev has been appointed as new Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier Mr. Saparbayev served as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Gulshara Abdykalikova was relieved of the post. She is set to join the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.