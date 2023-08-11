EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:41, 11 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new head coaches of men’s and women’s weightlifting teams

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Dauren Bekmukhanbetov has been named as the head coach of the national men’s weightlifting team of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Weightlifting Federation of the country.

    Born in 1983, Dauren Bekmukhanbetov has spent over 20 years coaching. He is the master of sport of Kazakhstan in weightlifting, top-level coach. Bekmukhanbetov has trained masters of sport of Kazakhstan, masters of sport of international class, champions of Kazakhstan and Asia, medal winners of world championships and Olympic participants.

    Ivan Snegurov has been appointed as the head trainer of Kazakhstani women’s weightlifting team. The Shakhtinsk native holds the title of a master of sport of Kazakhstan in weightlifting. The Kazakhstani honored and top-level trainer boasts a 14-year coaching experience.


    Tags:
    Weightlifting Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!