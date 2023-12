NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed a decree on appointment of Nurlan Abdirov as the head of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

As earlier reported, Berik Imashev was relieved of his duties as the head of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born on January 12, 1961 is the graduate of the Karaganda higher school of the Interior Ministry.