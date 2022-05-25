EN
    17:25, 25 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new head of Security Council's Military Security Department

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By order of the Kazakh Head of State, Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov was named Head of the Department of Military Security and Defense of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Kairgeldy Yesseneev was relieved of the post of the Head of the Department of Military Security and Defense of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

    Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov was born in 1971. He graduated from the Baurzhan Momyshuly military school, Mozhaysky military engineering and space academy, Adilet Juruprudence Academy - Higher Law School.

    His previous post was the head of the general security department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
