    14:05, 12 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new head of Social Health Insurance Fund

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bolat Tokezhanov has become the new Chairman of the Non-Profit Joint Stock Company «Social Health Insurance Fund», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Health Minister Alexei Tsoi introduced the newly-appointed Chairman to the staff of the fund.

    According to Minister Tsoi, Mr. Tokezhanov boasts an extensive experience in carrying out many significant reforms in the domestic healthcare system. He also held many posts at the Ministry of Health.

    Mr. Tokezhanov happens to be the graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sanford School of Public Policy of Duke University (Durham, U.S.) and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Singapore).

    Former Chairman of the Non-Profit Joint Stock Company «Social Health Insurance Fund» ibatyr Zhumagulov was sacked after the extended session of the Government chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


