Kazakhstan names new Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tamara Duissenova has been appointed the new Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Prior to the appointment Ms Duissenova served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-head of the department for control over inquiries at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Tamara Duissenova graduated from the Tashkent Institute of National Economy in 1987. Throughout her professional career she served as the first deputy akim (mayor) of Shymkent city, deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, as well as deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region.

She also was the Minister of Healthcare and Social Development between 2014 and 2017 and the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population between 2017 and 2018. In 2019 she was named the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party (present-day Amanat Party).

In May 2020 she took up the post of the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-head of the department for control over inquiries at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.