Kazakhstan names new Labour Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Serik Shapkenov is appointed as the Labour and Social Protection Minister of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the Head of State signed a decree «On the composition of the Government of Kazakhstan».

Born in 1979 in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the West Kazakhstan State University.

Previously acted as Deputy Governor of Atyrau region, since June 2020 acted as Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection Minister of Kazakhstan.