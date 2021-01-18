EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:30, 18 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new Labour Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Serik Shapkenov is appointed as the Labour and Social Protection Minister of Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State signed a decree «On the composition of the Government of Kazakhstan».

    Born in 1979 in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the West Kazakhstan State University.

    Previously acted as Deputy Governor of Atyrau region, since June 2020 acted as Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection Minister of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!