Kazakhstan names new Minister of Digital Development

The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhaslan Madiyev the new Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1983 Zhaslan Madiyev hails from Almaty. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He started his professional career in 2004 at JSC “Alliance Bank”. He also worked for JSC “Sustainable development Fund “Kazyna”, JSC “Samruk-Kazyna” Welfare Fund, JSC “Kazyna Capital Management”, JSC “Development Bank of Kazakhstan”, the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He also served as the Vice President for finance at JSC “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” and Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2019-2020.

Since October 2020 he has been serving as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for strategic planning and reforms.