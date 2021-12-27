Kazakhstan names new President of Greco-Roman, Freestyle Wrestling Federation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of the Asian Wrestling Federation and member of the UWW Bureau Daulet Turlykhanov is appointed the President of the Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's Wrestling Federation of Kazakhstan, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Prior Turlykhanov held the post of the Organization’s Vice President.

Dauket Turlykhanov is the Soviet and Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler, honored mater of sports of USSR, honored coach of Kazakhstan.