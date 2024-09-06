Kazakhstan names new Taekwondo Federation President

Kudret Shamiyev was named the new President of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation during its extraordinary meeting held today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

The meeting’s 14 participants out of total 20 representatives of the regional federation and sports organizations voted in favor of Kudret Shamiyev.

Assuming the post, I do not pursue personal goals, as, for me, the interests of the country are important. The Olympic Games in Los Angeles are ahead of us; however, our working strategy should not be limited to one Olympic cycle, there must be a clear direction for 20 years to come. I believe that ensuring that everything needed is provided for full preparation of each athlete and that competitions of any level are held honestly is our responsibility. We’ll expect joint work with the tourism and sport ministry and the National Olympic Committee, said Shamiyev.

Previously, Vyacheslav Kim held the post of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation President.

Kudret Shamiyev, 34yo, is a businessman and philanthropist. The graduate of the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation has a work experience of 12 years. Shamiyev is, currently, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Integra Construction KZ.