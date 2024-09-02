Kazakhstan names new tourism and sport minister

By presidential order, Yerbol Myrzabossynov has been named the new minister of tourism and sport of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Born in East Kazakhstan in 1984, Yerbol Myrzabossynov graduated from the Semipalatinsk State Pedagogical Institute, Kazakh Humanitarian Juridical Innovative University, Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism.

Myrzabossynov started his career in 2005 as an assistant, trainer teacher at the Department of Theory and Methodology of Physical Culture of the Semipalatinsk State Pedagogical Institute.

In 2009 and 2014, he worked as a teacher, head of the Physical Education Department of the Semey State Medical University.

In 2006 and 2018, he was a trainer teacher at the East Kazakhstan Regional School of High Sports Mastery in Mass Sports.

In 2018 and 2020, he was the director of the Kyzylzhar Arlandary sports club.

In 2020 and 2021, he acted as the managing director of the Qazaq kuresi Association.

From 2021 to 2023, he was the rector at the Academy of Physical Culture and Mass Sport,

In February 2023, he was appointed as the chairman of the Committee of Sport and Physical Education of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.