NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Bakhyt Sultanov as the Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Bakhyt Sultanov born in 1971 in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Kazakh State Management Academy.



Prior to the appointment he has been acting as the Mayor of Astana (Nur-Sultan) since September 2018.