TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:49, 04 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new vice chairman of State Revenue Committee

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerulan Zhamaubayev, executive secretary of the Finance Ministry, has introduced new vice chairman of the State Revenue Committee to the staff, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry.

    Nikolay Kazutin is named vice chairman of State Revenue Committee. He was born on November 28, 1982 in the city of Almaty. In 2003 he graduated from the T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.


    Appointments
