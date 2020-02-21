EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:35, 21 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new Vice Energy Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to a government decree as of February 21 Kairat Rakhimov was appointed to a post of Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the press service of Prime Minister.

    Kairat Rakhimov was born in Temirtau, Karaganda region, in 1985. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University, Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz and the Seoul National University.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!