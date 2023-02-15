EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 15 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new vice minister of agriculture

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerbol Taszhurekov has been named the new vice minister of agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1979 in Taraz city, Taszhurekov is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University, Yasawi State International Kazakh-Turkish University, the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, and the National School of Administration of France.

    Taszhurekov was the deputy governor of South Kazakhstan region in 2018.

    In a space of one year, 2018 and 2019, he served as the deputy governor of Turkestan region.

    Up until his current appointment, he acted as the Managing Director - a member of the Board of the National Management Holding KazAgro.


    Photo: www.apk-inform.com

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Agriculture Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!