    12:22, 20 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Culture and Sport

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Yerkinbayev has been appointed the new Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    Born in 1982 Mr. Yerkinbayev is a native of Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, the International Business Academy and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

    He began his career as a lawyer at a private company in 2002. Between 2009 and 2013 he was the General Director of the Shymbulak Ski Resort. In 2013-2016 he was the General Director of the Medeu Sport Complex. In 2016 he became the Director of the Almaty State Zoological Park. Starting from November 2019 and up to present he served as the Chairman of the Board of «Kazakh Tourism» National Company JSC.


