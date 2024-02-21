Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Ecology

By a governmental decree, Zhomart Aliyev has been appointed Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Government.

Zhomart Aliyev was born June 29, 1969 in Kokshetau. He holds diplomas of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnical Institute (mining engineer), MINES Paris in France (public administration in mining industry) and Kokshetau-based Myrzakhmetov University (lawyer).

Prior to the appointment he was the Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (since July 2023).

From 1993 to 1999, he worked at the JSC Vasilkovskiy Ore-Dressing Plant in Kokshetau.

From 1999 to 2002, he was a chief expert at the Geology and Natural Resources Protection Committee of the Ministry of Ecology.

In 2002-2005, he was a chief at Pavlodar region’s inspection department for subsurface use and protection.

In 2005-2010, he held senior positions at the Committee for Environment Control of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

From 2012 to 2017, he was the Deputy Chairman at the Environmental Regulation and Control Committee of the Ministry of Energy – Chief State Ecology Inspector of Kazakhstan.

From 2017 – 2022, he was responsible for environmental protection issues in the World Bank project launched together with the JSC Electric Power and Energy Saving Development Institute (KazakhEnergoExpertise)