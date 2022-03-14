EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:40, 14 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new vice minister of ecology, geology and natural resources

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Zulfiya Suleimenova has been named new vice minister of ecology, geology and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    Zulfiya Suleimenova was born in 1990 in Aktobe city.

    She is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

    Up until her new appointment, she was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!