Kazakhstan names new vice minister of ecology, geology and natural resources

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Zulfiya Suleimenova has been named new vice minister of ecology, geology and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Zulfiya Suleimenova was born in 1990 in Aktobe city.

She is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

Up until her new appointment, she was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation.



