Kazakhstan names new vice minister of energy

Ilyas Bakytzhan has been appointed to the post of the vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1982 in Turkestan city, South Kazakhstan region, Ilyas Bakytzhan is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President.

He previously served as the Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstani Association of Digital Energy.