EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:50, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new vice minister of energy

    appointment
    Photo: press service of Kazakh government

     Ilyas Bakytzhan has been appointed to the post of the vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government. 

    Born in 1982 in Turkestan city, South Kazakhstan region, Ilyas Bakytzhan is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President.

    He previously served as the Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstani Association of Digital Energy.

    Tags:
    Appointments Ecology
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!