EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 21 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Energy

    None
    Фото: primeminister.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Akkenzhenov has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

    Born in 1979 in Almaty, Akkenzhenov is a graduate of the Higher School of Law ‘Adilet’ and Astana University.

    He started his professional career in 2002 at a private company and then worked in the oil and gas industry.

    Between 2012 and 2016 he worked for KMG International (Rompetrol) and later served at commercial companies.

    Since July 2022 he has been working as the head of the oil products marketing department at JSC «NC «KazMunayGas».


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!