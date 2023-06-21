Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Energy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Akkenzhenov has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

Born in 1979 in Almaty, Akkenzhenov is a graduate of the Higher School of Law ‘Adilet’ and Astana University.

He started his professional career in 2002 at a private company and then worked in the oil and gas industry.

Between 2012 and 2016 he worked for KMG International (Rompetrol) and later served at commercial companies.

Since July 2022 he has been working as the head of the oil products marketing department at JSC «NC «KazMunayGas».