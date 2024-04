By governmental order, Asset Turssynov has been appointed to the post of the vice minister of finance of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh prime minister.

Born in 1987, Asset Turssynov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Narxoz University.

Since 2021, he acted as the vice minister of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan.