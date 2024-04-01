Kazakhstan names new vice minister of health

Yerbol Osspanov has been appointed as the vice minister of health with exemption from his previously held post, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1977 in South Kazakhstan region, Osspanov graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

Since July 2020, he was the vice minister of labor and social protection of population of Kazakhstan.