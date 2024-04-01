EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:12, 01 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new vice minister of health

    appointment
    Photo: Kazakh government

    Yerbol Osspanov has been appointed as the vice minister of health with exemption from his previously held post, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

    Born in 1977 in South Kazakhstan region, Osspanov graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

    Since July 2020, he was the vice minister of labor and social protection of population of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Government Appointments
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!