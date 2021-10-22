Kazakhstan names new vice minister of labor and social protection of population

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By governmental order Ruslan Sakeev has been appointed Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Sakeev was born in 1978 in North Kazakhstan region.

She is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, Bolashak Karaganda Relevant Education Institute.

In 2003 he served as an assistant to the deputy of the Senate of Parliament.

Until 2005 he took different post in the Internal Policy Department of Karaganda region.

In October 2019 he worked as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue.

Form March 2020 to the present time he acted as Chairman of the Board of BIRGEMIZ Public Fund crated at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.