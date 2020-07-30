EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:15, 30 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Labor

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Ospanov has been designated as the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

    Born in 1977, Mr. Ospanov is a native of South Kazakhstan region and graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

    Throughout his professional career, he worked at National Information Technologies JSC, National Information and Communication Holding Zerde JSC, Center of Manpower Development JSC and many other companies.

    He was appointed to his recent post in accordance with the decree of the Government.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!