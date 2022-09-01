Kazakhstan names new vice minister of science and higher education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kamil Akatov was named the new vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Kamil Akatov was born in 1991 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the University of Wollongong (UAE), Kazakh University of Technologies and Business, Astana IT University.

In January 2022 he joined Qazinnovations as the Chairman.





Photo: primeminister.kz












