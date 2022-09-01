EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:00, 01 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new vice minister of science and higher education

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kamil Akatov was named the new vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Kamil Akatov was born in 1991 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the University of Wollongong (UAE), Kazakh University of Technologies and Business, Astana IT University.

    In January 2022 he joined Qazinnovations as the Chairman.



    Photo: primeminister.kz




    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Education and Science Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!