Kazakhstan names Permanent Representative to UN in New York

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President decreed to appoint Magzhan Iliyasov as the Permanent Representative to UN in New York, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel reads.

Born in 1974 Mr. Iliyasov is the graduate of the Kazakh State University of World Languages, Master’s at Harvard Kennedy School.

Prior to the appointment he has served as Kazakh Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Fluent in English and German.