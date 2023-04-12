EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:52, 12 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names President of National Academy of Sciences

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State appointed Kunsulu Zakariya as the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kunsulu Zakariya is a laureate of the State Prize In Science and Engineering named after Al Farabi, a member of the Academy of Natural Sciences, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Natural History, the developer of QazCovid-in (QazVac), Kazakhstan’s homegrown inactivated coronavirus vaccine.


    Tags:
    Science and research Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!