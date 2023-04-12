Kazakhstan names President of National Academy of Sciences

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State appointed Kunsulu Zakariya as the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kunsulu Zakariya is a laureate of the State Prize In Science and Engineering named after Al Farabi, a member of the Academy of Natural Sciences, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Natural History, the developer of QazCovid-in (QazVac), Kazakhstan’s homegrown inactivated coronavirus vaccine.