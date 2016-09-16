Kazakhstan names regions with highest number of pedophiles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The highest rate of sex crimes against minors in Kazakhstan is registered in Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions and Almaty city, a source at the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

"Compared to the analogous period of 2015 the number of sex offences against minors has grown in Astana city as well as Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay and South Kazakhstan regions," the Committee for Legal Statistics and Special Records of the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.



According to the committee, 232 sex offences against minors have been recorded over eight months of 2016. It should be noted that the Prosecutor General's Office registered 265 analogous offences in first eight months of 2015.



It is worth noting that Kazakhstan approved chemical castration for pedophiles earlier this year. Moreover, in an attempt to decrease the number of sex offences against minors the committee created the Map of persons who committed sex offences against minors which is available at its website.