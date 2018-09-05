EN
    18:16, 05 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names Vice Minister of Public Development

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sergei Konovalov has been named as the Vice Minister of Public Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region in 1976, Mr. Konovalov is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk State University.

    Prior to the appointment he served as the deputy head of the Security Issues Department of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan since March 2018.

