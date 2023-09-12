Kazakhstan names vice minister of science and higher education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The country has named Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki as its new vice minister of science and higher education, Kazinform cites UKIMET.

Born in the village of Makanchi, East Kazakhstan region, Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University.

In 2016 and 2017, Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki served as the director of the higher and postgraduate education department of the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Between 2017 and 2020, he acted as the President of the University of International Business.

In the period from 2020 to 2022, he was the rector of Astana IT University.

Prior to his current appointment, he was the Chairman of the Science Committee of the Science and Higher Education Ministry of Kazakhstan.