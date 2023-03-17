Kazakhstan names Weightlifting Federation President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Weightlifting Federation elected the new President at its conference today in the city of Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Federation.

Zhanat Tussupbekov was elected the President of the Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan. His nomination was supported by 26 members of the Federation, including the only candidates Ilya Ilyin and Gadzhi Gadzhiyev.

Tussupbekov was at the helm of the Federation in 2013 and 2022, leading the national weightlifting team to eight Olympic medals.