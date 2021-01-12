EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 12 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan national arrived from Egypt, tested positive for COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 international flights landed in Kazakhstan on January 11, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

    922 out of 1,085 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. All those arrived without PCR test results were taken to quarantine hospitals to undergo tests for coronavirus.

    According to PCR test results, one passenger arrived in Kazakhstan on January 10 from Egypt was tested positive for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Tourism Transport Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!