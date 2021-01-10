EN
    16:10, 10 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan national arrived from Turkey, tests positive for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 13 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 8 from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.

    1,522 out of 1,769 had COVID-19 tests. Those arrived without PCR test results were taken to quarantine hospitals to undergo tests for coronavirus.

    One passenger arrived in Nur-Sultan from Istanbul on January 8 was tested positive.


