Kazakhstan national coordinator on SCO activities appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokaev has appointed Kazakhstan national coordinator on SCO activities, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda's press service.

«Yerlik Ali, Ambassador on special assignments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been appointed Kazakhstan’s National Coordinator on the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization», the text of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.