Kazakhstan National Culture Center opens its doors in Romania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Center of Culture of Kazakhstan has been opened in Romania, Kazinform has learned from Khabar 24.

"In the furtherance of Rukhani Janghyru Government Program and "Contemporary Kazakhstani Literature in the Global World' special project, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Romania is engaged in systematic efforts to popularize our culture. Presently, experts are translating ‘The Era of Independence', a book by Nursultan Nazarbayev, into Romanian," said Nurmukhamed Zhangarayev, Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Romania.

It is symbolic that the Kazakhstan culture center was opened in one of the oldest libraries in Europe. There are more than 13 million books. As the visitors say, the center will help a foreign reader to get a better insight into the Kazakh people's patterns of life and thought, customs, writing, and, of course, culture.

"We and our children have the opportunity to read books in our native Kazakh language. It is heartening to see that Kazakhstan-Romania relations in various fields are now dynamically developing. Therefore, I believe that it will be useful for the residents of both countries to get to know each other's culture," said Arman Kalabayev, one of the visitors.

Over 200 books by Kazakhstani authors have been donated to the National Library of Romania. In addition to historical literature and fiction, there is also the above-mentioned book by the President of Kazakhstan at the center. In the near future, it is planned to open a similar center of Romanian culture in Astana.