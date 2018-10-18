EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:55, 18 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan national cycling team strike gold at 2018 Youth Olympics

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani cyclists Gleb Brussenskiy and Yevgeniy Fyodorov have become gold medalists of the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    The men's five-day combined team event came to an end. After the last race, the criterium, Kazakh athletes managed to retain leadership in the overall standings. Brussenskiy and yodorov finished second and sixth, respectively.

    Having scored 418 points in five races, the Kazakhstanis secured a victory at the Youth Olympics. Luxembourg took silver (276), while the British riders claimed bronze (253).

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!