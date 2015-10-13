Kazakhstan national football team to play against Latvia within Euro-2016 qualifying today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national football team of Kazakhstan will play against the national team of Latvia within the Euro-2016 qualifying in Riga at 12:45 am, Astana time, Vesti.kz informs.

Besides, the youth football team of Kazakhstan (U-21) will play against their opponents from England within the qualification for the Euro-2017. The match will take place in Coventry at 10:45 pm.