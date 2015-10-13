EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:47, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan national football team to play against Latvia within Euro-2016 qualifying today

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national football team of Kazakhstan will play against the national team of Latvia within the Euro-2016 qualifying in Riga at 12:45 am, Astana time, Vesti.kz informs.

    Besides, the youth football team of Kazakhstan (U-21) will play against their opponents from England within the qualification for the Euro-2017. The match will take place in Coventry at 10:45 pm.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!