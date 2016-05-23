Kazakhstan national hockey team climbed up in IIHF rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Ice Hockey Federation updated the rankings of the national teams after the world championship in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Sports.kz informs.

The Canadian team is atop the rankings again, Finland is second and Russia is third. The national team of Kazakhstan climbed up to the 16th place.

IIHF national teams rankings:

1 (1). Canada - 3495

2 (2). Russia - 3380

3 (4). Finland - 3355

16 (17). Kazakhstan - 2470.