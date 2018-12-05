Kazakhstan National Sport Award winners named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Renowned athletes, young champions, honored veterans, and senior sport officials gathered at the 2018 National Sport Award ceremony arranged by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

As in the previous year, the Award laureates were determined online in Olympic.kz voting within two weeks. It should be mentioned that this year, national federations submitted applications, and then the NOC Sport Board shortlisted the 2018 Award winners, each of which was recognized to be the best this year.

The 2018 National Sport Award winners are as follows:

"The Best Winter Sports Athlete of the Year" - Yulia Galysheva

"The Best Summer Sports Athlete of the Year" - Dmitriy Alexanin

"The Best Winter Sports Coach of the Year" - Yelena Kruglykhina

"The Best Summer Sports Coach of the Year" - Aliya Yussupova

"The Best Young Athlete" - Bekarys Saduakas

"The Best Team of the Year" - men's water polo team

"The Breakthrough of the Year" - Gleb Brussenskiy and Yevgeniy Fedorov

"The Best Federation of Olympic Sports of the Year" - the Kazakhstan National Fencing Federation

"The best region" - the Shymkent Department of Physical Education and Sport

Those, who presented awards to the winners, included ‘heroes of our time': 2018 best preschool and secondary education teacher Terlikbay Kushay; Kazakhstan's exact sciences prodigy, a 12th-grade pupil of a Nazarbayev Intellectual School Aknazar Kazhymurat; young talent, virtuoso, the youngest participant of the international academies of contemporary music composers and performers Rakhat-Bi Abdysagin, who became a bachelor-degree student at the age of 13, a master-degree student at the afe of 17, and brilliantly upheld his master's thesis when he was 18 years old.

The awards were also presented by such prominent athletes and sport figures as Serik Konakbayev, Ivan Garanin, Amin Tuyakov, Olga Shishigina, Alexander Vinokourov, and Serik Sapiyev. In addition, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Chairperson of the Kazakhstan NOC Commission on Women in Sport Umut Shayakhmetova, and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik also gave the awards to the laureates.

The National Sports Award ceremony will air on 9 and 31 December on Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels, respectively.

The media partner of the 2018 National Sport Award is Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation.