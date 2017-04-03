Kazakhstan national team to play Chelsea or Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazinform correspondent, one of the famous European teams will come to Astana for a friendly match with the national team.

"We expect a serious team of European level at the EXPO (...) I know that negotiations are being conducted with Chelsea and Milan. One of these teams will come to Kazakhstan for a friendly match (...)", said the head of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports Berik Marzhikpaev during a press conference in Astana.

According to him today Astana Arena is being reconstructed, as both teams said they would play only on appropriate field.

"The field will be resurfaced by May 1", said Mr. Marzhikpaev.