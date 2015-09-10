Kazakhstan national wins $1 million in Dubai duty free millennium millionaire promotion

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The Millennium Millionaire were conducted by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman of Dubai Duty Free, Ramesh Cidambi, Senior Vice President, IT & Logistics, Salah Tahlak, Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications, and Sinead El Sibai, Vice President - Marketing

A Kazakh man has become the 198th winner of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion. Omar Samalikov, the first Kazakh to win US$1 Million dollar in Series 198 with ticket no. 0529 is not available for comments and will definitely be surprised when he learns of his fantastic win. Meanwhile, Abdulhasan Sadeghpoor, a UAE national living in Dubai, will also be elated when he learn that he had won a new BMW X6 50i Exclusive in Series 1603 with ticket no. 0878. Joseph C, an Indian national living in Dubai, won a new Ducati Monster 821 in Series 263 with ticket no. 0416. Mr. C, who works for an automobile manufacturer in Dubai was a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion said, "Ducati is one of the most desirable and my dream motorbike and having won such a luxury vehicle is fantastic! Needless to say I'm so excited about it, driving such an expensive motorbike is indeed one of the most breathtaking experiences in my life". The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise Draws were conducted by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman of Dubai Duty Free, Ramesh Cidambi, Senior Vice President, IT & Logistics, Salah Tahlak, Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications, Sinead El Sibai, Vice President - Marketing and Nic Bruwer, Vice President - Human Resources. Source: Dubai Duty Free