Kazakhstan Navy marks 26th Anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, the personnel of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan mark the 26th Anniversary of its establishment. Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

26 years ago to the day, 2nd April 1993, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to create the Naval Forces as a branch of the Armed Forces of the country. The Caspian region is of paramount importance for Kazakhstan's economy. In order to ensure its protection, the country needed to create a modern Navy. Protection of the inviolability of the state border, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and economic interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea is the main objective of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Over the years since Kazakhstan became an independent state, its Naval forces have gained the necessary experience and continue improving combat and mobilization readiness in the interests of ensuring the military security of the country. Presently, it is safe to say that the Navy occupies pride of place in the balance of power between the Caspian countries and is a guarantor of stability in the Caspian region.