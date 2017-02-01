Kazakhstan needs conditions for stable governance system, expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Redistribution of the state authority has been conditioned by the necessity to create sustainable system of public administration. Such opinion was expressed by the head of the National Cultural Autonomy of the Kazakhs of Tyumen Region Yessengali Ibrayev.

"The initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to redistribute the powers between the branches of authority has been dictated by the President's projectivity and it oriented towards the future. A strong, at times rigid, power vertical was needed to overcome the difficulty during the first years of independence which accompany formation of any young sovereign state. Now that the state has established itself, it needs to make the next steps for building a sustainable management system which would work for many years in future regardless the personality factor", Yessengali Ibrayev noted.

An accurate mechanism, according to the expert, will allow to develop a principle of balances and counterbalances which will work as the Swiss watch.

"No doubt, a steady and predictable state governance system can function only in the conditions of democracy when there is freedom of expression and freedom of creativity. Today we can see western democratic countries successfully develop even with limited resources whilst the Middle Eastern monarchy experiences "storms" with available resources", the expert explained.

As is known the President in his message underscored that the program of reforms was targeted towards democratic development. "The President makes it clear that democracy doesn't mean copying others' experience. Kazakhstan has its own way of democratic development - adjusted for historical roots, modern realities, studying of experience of the advanced countries", - he summarized.