Kazakhstan needs guaranteed electricity supplies at predictable prices, says Rusatom Director General Vadim Titov

Rusatom International Network (RAIN) Director General Vadim Titov stated the readiness to provide guarantees for fuel provisioning should Kazakhstan choose Russia to construct the country’s first nuclear power plant, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Titov, the Russian side’s offering encompasses a number of directions other than infrastructure provision. ‘For economic growth and development, Kazakhstan needs guaranteed electricity supplies at predictable prices’. That’s what Russia’s integration solution has to offer, which also includes fuel provisioning and training of local personnel.

Establishment of maximum localization, consideration of maximum competences and capacities of companies in the country, where we (Rusatom) build a nuclear power plant. All these aspects allow us to effectively take a comprehensive approach to the construction of a NPP and, in fact, contribute to joint development of nuclear industry in the country, where we worked, said Titov during the KazAtomExpo international exhibition in Astana.

Titov went on to highlight the security of nuclear power plants of the latest generation, featuring both active and passive protection systems. He pointed out that this complex mechanism allows the nuclear power plant to stay operational even if power is down. Titov said that giant concrete constructions protect the reactor from external exposure, with everything contained inside.

Even if something unimagined happens, no negative impact will be made to the environment. They will be localized in a special device and will be safely kept, he said.

Earlier Mr. Qiao Gang, Vice President of CNOS, a subsidiary of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) talked about what China could offer Kazakhstan should the country choose China to build a nuclear power plant. Besides, France’s Assystem company plans to open an office in Kazakhstan to train specialists in the field of nuclear energy.