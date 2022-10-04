Kazakhstan needs its own cybersecurity agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Who is behind the cyber-attacks in Kazakhstan? Head of Central Asia’s largest cybersecurity agency TSARKA Olzhas Satiyev believes the problem is that there no authorized agency in Kazakhstan specializing in cybersecurity issues. He says Kazakhstan needs a separate agency for cybersecurity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is quite difficult to find out who is behind the cyber-attacks, since both foreign governmental hackers and small hacker groups may organize them,» he said.

He does not exclude that young hackers use Telegram to jointly launch DDoS attacks on Kazakhstan.

«I n the 2021 Global Cybersecurity Index, K azakhstan climbed from the 118th to the 31st line. However, we need our own cybersecurity agency. It is a right global trend when a country has a separate agency which deals with cybersecurity issues and which is subordinate either to the President or to the Security Council,» he said.



