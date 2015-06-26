Kazakhstan needs mobilization of internal resources, business and state bodies since joining WTO

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The country and its president have serious tasks ahead that require reforms of the economy for joining the WTO, president of the Almaty Entrepreneurs Association Viktor Yambayev told to a Kazinform correspondent.

"Kazakhstan will need mobilization of internal economic resources, not just from business itself but from the state bodies as well, especially those that render any services to entrepreneurs," V. Yambayev said.

He also noted that the competition will increase since joining the WTO. "The Government has to ensure all the necessary conditions for increasing the competitiveness among the businessmen of the country. It includes removal of administrative barriers for development of business," the head of the association emphasized.