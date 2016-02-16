EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:09, 16 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan needs more big cities - N. Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - We need to build more big cities in Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the sitting dedicated to development of Almaty and preparation for holding of the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017.

    "I attach a great importance to creation of big cities, because new technologies are born in big cities. It is a worldwide practice," N. Nazarbayev said.

    The President noted that Almaty was a leader in this respect and a donor to the national budget. He also stressed that Almaty was a scientific and tourist center of the country, and Astana and Shymkent are not far behind.

    Tags:
    Almaty President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!