Kazakhstan needs more big cities - N. Nazarbayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - We need to build more big cities in Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the sitting dedicated to development of Almaty and preparation for holding of the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017.

"I attach a great importance to creation of big cities, because new technologies are born in big cities. It is a worldwide practice," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President noted that Almaty was a leader in this respect and a donor to the national budget. He also stressed that Almaty was a scientific and tourist center of the country, and Astana and Shymkent are not far behind.